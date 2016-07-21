Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.07.2016)

21 July, 2016 09:53

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 47,17 0,51 10,13 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 44,94 0,29 7,66 Gold (USD/ounce) 1319,3 -13 -113,8 Indices Dow-Jones 18595,03 36,02 1170 S&P 500 2173,02 9,24 129,08 Nasdaq 5089,93 53,56 82,52 Nikkei 16771,25 124,9 -2262,46 Dax 10142,01 160,77 -601 FTSE 100 6728,99 31,62 486,67 CAC 40 INDEX 4379,76 49,63 -257,3 Shanghai Composite 3027,899 -8,699 -511,281 Bist 100 74902,84 -1274,98 3175,85 RTS 946,73 -6,07 189,69 Currency USD/EUR 1,1015 -0,0006 0,0159 USD/GBP 1,3208 0,0097 -0,1538 JPY/USD 106,89 0,77 -13,66 RUB/USD 63,83 0,3221 -8,6909 TRY/USD 3,0898 0,0475 0,1684 CNY/USD 6,6778 -0,0185 0,1841