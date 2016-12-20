 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes - 54,92 USD/barrel

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous
    day price    		Compared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)
    		54,92-0,2917,88
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,120,2214,84
    Gold (USD/ounce)1142,75,3-290,4

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones19883,0639,652458,03
    S&P 5002262,534,46218,59
    Nasdaq5457,4420,28450,03
    Nikkei19391,6-9,55357,89
    Dax11426,722,69683,69
    FTSE 1007017,165,52774,84
    CAC 40 INDEX4822,77-10,5185,71
    Shanghai Composite3118,08-4,901-421,1
    Bist 10077157,79-431,865430,8
    RTS1130,06-5,5373,02

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0402-0,0042-0,0454
    USD/GBP1,2395-0,0101-0,2351
    JPY/USD117,09-0,84-3,46
    RUB/USD61,9057-0,1593-10,6152
    TRY/USD3,533330,028030,61193
    CNY/USD6,9605-0,0010,4668
