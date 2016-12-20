Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.12.2016)

20 December, 2016 09:58

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous

day price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel)

54,92 -0,29 17,88 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,12 0,22 14,84 Gold (USD/ounce) 1142,7 5,3 -290,4 Indices Dow-Jones 19883,06 39,65 2458,03 S&P 500 2262,53 4,46 218,59 Nasdaq 5457,44 20,28 450,03 Nikkei 19391,6 -9,55 357,89 Dax 11426,7 22,69 683,69 FTSE 100 7017,16 5,52 774,84 CAC 40 INDEX 4822,77 -10,5 185,71 Shanghai Composite 3118,08 -4,901 -421,1 Bist 100 77157,79 -431,86 5430,8 RTS 1130,06 -5,5 373,02 Currency USD/EUR 1,0402 -0,0042 -0,0454 USD/GBP 1,2395 -0,0101 -0,2351 JPY/USD 117,09 -0,84 -3,46 RUB/USD 61,9057 -0,1593 -10,6152 TRY/USD 3,53333 0,02803 0,61193 CNY/USD 6,9605 -0,001 0,4668