Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.12.2016)

|Last price
|Compared to previous
day price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|54,92
|-0,29
|17,88
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,12
|0,22
|14,84
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1142,7
|5,3
|-290,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19883,06
|39,65
|2458,03
|S&P 500
|2262,53
|4,46
|218,59
|Nasdaq
|5457,44
|20,28
|450,03
|Nikkei
|19391,6
|-9,55
|357,89
|Dax
|11426,7
|22,69
|683,69
|FTSE 100
|7017,16
|5,52
|774,84
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4822,77
|-10,5
|185,71
|Shanghai Composite
|3118,08
|-4,901
|-421,1
|Bist 100
|77157,79
|-431,86
|5430,8
|RTS
|1130,06
|-5,5
|373,02
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0402
|-0,0042
|-0,0454
|USD/GBP
|1,2395
|-0,0101
|-0,2351
|JPY/USD
|117,09
|-0,84
|-3,46
|RUB/USD
|61,9057
|-0,1593
|-10,6152
|TRY/USD
|3,53333
|0,02803
|0,61193
|CNY/USD
|6,9605
|-0,001
|0,4668
