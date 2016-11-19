Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.11.2016)

19 November, 2016 10:01

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,86 0,37 9,82 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 45,69 0,27 8,41 Gold (USD/ounce) 1207,89 -9,01 -225,21 Indices Dow-Jones 18867,93 -35,89 1442,9 S&P 500 2181,9 -5,22 137,96 Nasdaq 5321,51 -12,46 314,1 Nikkei 17967,41 -33,13 -1066,3 Dax 10664,56 -20,98 -78,45 FTSE 100 6775,77 -18,94 533,45 CAC 40 INDEX 4504,35 -23,42 -132,71 Shanghai Composite 3192,86 -15,592 -346,32 Bist 100 75638,96 879,9 3911,97 RTS 990,77 -5,12 233,73 Currency USD/EUR 1,0589 -0,0037 -0,0267 USD/GBP 1,2342 -0,0075 -0,2404 JPY/USD 110,91 0,79 -9,64 RUB/USD 64,9646 0,0903 -7,5563 TRY/USD 3,3675 -0,0029 0,4461 CNY/USD 6,8883 0,0102 0,3946