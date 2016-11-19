 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 46,86 USD/barrel

    Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,860,379,82
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)45,690,278,41
    Gold (USD/ounce)1207,89-9,01-225,21

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones18867,93-35,891442,9
    S&P 5002181,9-5,22137,96
    Nasdaq5321,51-12,46314,1
    Nikkei17967,41-33,13-1066,3
    Dax10664,56-20,98-78,45
    FTSE 1006775,77-18,94533,45
    CAC 40 INDEX4504,35-23,42-132,71
    Shanghai Composite3192,86-15,592-346,32
    Bist 10075638,96879,93911,97
    RTS990,77-5,12233,73

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0589-0,0037-0,0267
    USD/GBP1,2342-0,0075-0,2404
    JPY/USD110,910,79-9,64
    RUB/USD64,96460,0903-7,5563
    TRY/USD3,3675-0,00290,4461
    CNY/USD6,88830,01020,3946
