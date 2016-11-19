Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.11.2016)

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,86
|0,37
|9,82
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|45,69
|0,27
|8,41
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1207,89
|-9,01
|-225,21
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18867,93
|-35,89
|1442,9
|S&P 500
|2181,9
|-5,22
|137,96
|Nasdaq
|5321,51
|-12,46
|314,1
|Nikkei
|17967,41
|-33,13
|-1066,3
|Dax
|10664,56
|-20,98
|-78,45
|FTSE 100
|6775,77
|-18,94
|533,45
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4504,35
|-23,42
|-132,71
|Shanghai Composite
|3192,86
|-15,592
|-346,32
|Bist 100
|75638,96
|879,9
|3911,97
|RTS
|990,77
|-5,12
|233,73
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0589
|-0,0037
|-0,0267
|USD/GBP
|1,2342
|-0,0075
|-0,2404
|JPY/USD
|110,91
|0,79
|-9,64
|RUB/USD
|64,9646
|0,0903
|-7,5563
|TRY/USD
|3,3675
|-0,0029
|0,4461
|CNY/USD
|6,8883
|0,0102
|0,3946
Namiq HüseynovNews Author
Share in Facebook