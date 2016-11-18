Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.11.2016)

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,49
|-0,14
|9,45
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|45,42
|-0,15
|8,14
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1216,9
|-7
|-216,2
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18903,82
|35,68
|1478,79
|S&P 500
|2187,12
|10,18
|143,18
|Nasdaq
|5333,97
|39,38
|326,56
|Nikkei
|18000,54
|163,62
|-1033,17
|Dax
|10685,54
|21,67
|-57,47
|FTSE 100
|6794,71
|44,99
|552,39
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4527,77
|26,63
|-109,29
|Shanghai Composite
|3208,452
|3,395
|-330,728
|Bist 100
|74759,06
|-391,5
|3032,07
|RTS
|995,89
|6,21
|238,85
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0626
|-0,0065
|-0,023
|USD/GBP
|1,2417
|-0,0026
|-0,2329
|JPY/USD
|110,12
|1,04
|-10,43
|RUB/USD
|64,8743
|0,1274
|-7,6466
|TRY/USD
|3,3704
|0,0464
|0,449
|CNY/USD
|6,8781
|-0,0023
|0,3844
