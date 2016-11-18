Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.11.2016)

18 November, 2016 09:24

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,49 -0,14 9,45 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 45,42 -0,15 8,14 Gold (USD/ounce) 1216,9 -7 -216,2 Indices Dow-Jones 18903,82 35,68 1478,79 S&P 500 2187,12 10,18 143,18 Nasdaq 5333,97 39,38 326,56 Nikkei 18000,54 163,62 -1033,17 Dax 10685,54 21,67 -57,47 FTSE 100 6794,71 44,99 552,39 CAC 40 INDEX 4527,77 26,63 -109,29 Shanghai Composite 3208,452 3,395 -330,728 Bist 100 74759,06 -391,5 3032,07 RTS 995,89 6,21 238,85 Currency USD/EUR 1,0626 -0,0065 -0,023 USD/GBP 1,2417 -0,0026 -0,2329 JPY/USD 110,12 1,04 -10,43 RUB/USD 64,8743 0,1274 -7,6466 TRY/USD 3,3704 0,0464 0,449 CNY/USD 6,8781 -0,0023 0,3844