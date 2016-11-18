 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 46,49 USD/barrel

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,49-0,149,45
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)45,42-0,158,14
    Gold (USD/ounce)1216,9-7-216,2

    Indices 

    Dow-Jones18903,8235,681478,79
    S&P 5002187,1210,18143,18
    Nasdaq5333,9739,38326,56
    Nikkei18000,54163,62-1033,17
    Dax10685,5421,67-57,47
    FTSE 1006794,7144,99552,39
    CAC 40 INDEX4527,7726,63-109,29
    Shanghai Composite3208,4523,395-330,728
    Bist 10074759,06-391,53032,07
    RTS995,896,21238,85

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,0626-0,0065-0,023
    USD/GBP1,2417-0,0026-0,2329
    JPY/USD110,121,04-10,43
    RUB/USD64,87430,1274-7,6466
    TRY/USD3,37040,04640,449
    CNY/USD6,8781-0,00230,3844
