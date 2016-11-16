 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 46,95 USD/barrel

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,952,529,91
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)45,812,498,53
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 224,52,8-208,6
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones18 923,0654,371 498,03
    S&P 5002 180,3916,19136,45
    Nasdaq5 275,6257,22268,21
    Nikkei17 865,61192,99-1 168,1
    Dax10 735,1441,45-7,87
    FTSE 1006 792,7439,56550,42
    CAC 40 INDEX4 536,5327,98-100,53
    Shanghai Composite3 206,986-3,384-332,194
    Bist 10074 419,102 692,11
    RTS980,4720,15223,43
    Currency  
    USD/EUR1,0722-0,0015-0,0134
    USD/GBP1,2457-0,0033-0,2289
    JPY/USD109,20,78-11,35
    RUB/USD64,3599-1,6401-8,161
    TRY/USD3,29050,00040,3691
    CNY/USD6,859-0,0010,3653
