Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.11.2016)

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,95
|2,52
|9,91
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|45,81
|2,49
|8,53
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 224,5
|2,8
|-208,6
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 923,06
|54,37
|1 498,03
|S&P 500
|2 180,39
|16,19
|136,45
|Nasdaq
|5 275,62
|57,22
|268,21
|Nikkei
|17 865,61
|192,99
|-1 168,1
|Dax
|10 735,14
|41,45
|-7,87
|FTSE 100
|6 792,74
|39,56
|550,42
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 536,53
|27,98
|-100,53
|Shanghai Composite
|3 206,986
|-3,384
|-332,194
|Bist 100
|74 419,1
|0
|2 692,11
|RTS
|980,47
|20,15
|223,43
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0722
|-0,0015
|-0,0134
|USD/GBP
|1,2457
|-0,0033
|-0,2289
|JPY/USD
|109,2
|0,78
|-11,35
|RUB/USD
|64,3599
|-1,6401
|-8,161
|TRY/USD
|3,2905
|0,0004
|0,3691
|CNY/USD
|6,859
|-0,001
|0,3653
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
