Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.03.2017)

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|50,92
|-0,43
|-5,9
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|47,72
|-0,68
|-6
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 202,6
|-0,5
|52,6
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 837,37
|-44,11
|1 074,77
|S&P 500
|2 365,45
|-8,02
|126,62
|Nasdaq
|5 856,82
|-18,97
|473,71
|Nikkei
|19 609,5
|-10,45
|495,13
|Dax
|11 988,79
|-1,24
|507,73
|FTSE 100
|7 357,85
|-9,23
|215,02
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 974,26
|-25,34
|111,95
|Shanghai Composite
|3 239,33
|2,306
|135,69
|Bist 100
|89 136,53
|-293,2
|10 997,87
|RTS
|1 063,69
|-5,45
|-88,64
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0604
|-0,0049
|0,0088
|USD/GBP
|1,2153
|-0,0066
|-0,0185
|JPY/USD
|114,75
|-0,13
|-4,54
|RUB/USD
|59,2031
|0,3965
|-2,0699
|TRY/USD
|3,7425
|0,001
|0,2148
|CNY/USD
|6,915
|0,0007
|-0,03
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook