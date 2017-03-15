Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.03.2017)

15 March, 2017 09:15

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 50,92 -0,43 -5,9 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 47,72 -0,68 -6 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 202,6 -0,5 52,6 Indices

Dow-Jones 20 837,37 -44,11 1 074,77 S&P 500 2 365,45 -8,02 126,62 Nasdaq 5 856,82 -18,97 473,71 Nikkei 19 609,5 -10,45 495,13 Dax 11 988,79 -1,24 507,73 FTSE 100 7 357,85 -9,23 215,02 CAC 40 INDEX 4 974,26 -25,34 111,95 Shanghai Composite 3 239,33 2,306 135,69 Bist 100 89 136,53 -293,2 10 997,87 RTS 1 063,69 -5,45 -88,64 Currency USD/EUR 1,0604 -0,0049 0,0088 USD/GBP 1,2153 -0,0066 -0,0185 JPY/USD 114,75 -0,13 -4,54 RUB/USD 59,2031 0,3965 -2,0699 TRY/USD 3,7425 0,001 0,2148 CNY/USD 6,915 0,0007 -0,03