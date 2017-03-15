 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.03.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 50,92 USD/barrel

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)50,92-0,43-5,9
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)47,72-0,68-6
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 202,6-0,552,6
    Indices
    		   
    Dow-Jones20 837,37-44,111 074,77
    S&P 5002 365,45-8,02126,62
    Nasdaq5 856,82-18,97473,71
    Nikkei19 609,5-10,45495,13
    Dax11 988,79-1,24507,73
    FTSE 1007 357,85-9,23215,02
    CAC 40 INDEX4 974,26-25,34111,95
    Shanghai Composite3 239,332,306135,69
    Bist 10089 136,53-293,210 997,87
    RTS1 063,69-5,45-88,64

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0604-0,00490,0088
    USD/GBP1,2153-0,0066-0,0185
    JPY/USD114,75-0,13-4,54
    RUB/USD59,20310,3965-2,0699
    TRY/USD3,74250,0010,2148
    CNY/USD6,9150,0007-0,03
