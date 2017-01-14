Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.01.2017)

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,45
|-0,56
|-1,37
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,37
|-0,64
|-1,35
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1196,2
|-3,6
|46,2
|Indices
|0
|0
|Dow-Jones
|19885,73
|-5,27
|123,13
|S&P 500
|2274,64
|4,2
|35,81
|Nasdaq
|5574,12
|26,63
|191,01
|Nikkei
|19287,28
|152,58
|172,91
|Dax
|11629,18
|108,14
|148,12
|FTSE 100
|7337,81
|45,44
|194,98
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4922,49
|58,52
|60,18
|Shanghai Composite
|3112,764
|-6,526
|9,124
|Bist 100
|81532,98
|641,94
|3394,32
|RTS
|1158,76
|-16,52
|6,43
|Currency
|0
|0
|USD/EUR
|1,0643
|0,003
|-0,9873
|USD/GBP
|1,2182
|0,002
|-0,0156
|JPY/USD
|114,49
|-0,23
|-4,8
|RUB/USD
|59,5782
|0,188
|-1,6948
|TRY/USD
|3,7233
|-0,0367
|0,1956
|CNY/USD
|6,9005
|0,0064
|-0,0445
Nərmin Rəhimova
