 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,45 USD/barrel

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,45-0,56-1,37
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,37-0,64-1,35
    Gold (USD/ounce)1196,2-3,646,2
    Indices 00
    Dow-Jones19885,73-5,27123,13
    S&P 5002274,644,235,81
    Nasdaq5574,1226,63191,01
    Nikkei19287,28152,58172,91
    Dax11629,18108,14148,12
    FTSE 1007337,8145,44194,98
    CAC 40 INDEX4922,4958,5260,18
    Shanghai Composite3112,764-6,5269,124
    Bist 10081532,98641,943394,32
    RTS1158,76-16,526,43
    Currency00
    USD/EUR1,06430,003-0,9873
    USD/GBP1,21820,002-0,0156
    JPY/USD114,49-0,23-4,8
    RUB/USD59,57820,188-1,6948
    TRY/USD3,7233-0,03670,1956
    CNY/USD6,90050,0064-0,0445
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi