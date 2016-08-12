Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.08.2016)

Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Commodity Oil Brent (dollar/barrel) 46,04 1,99 9 Oil WTI (dollar/barrel) 43,49 1,78 6,21 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 350 -1,9 -83,1 Indices Dow-Jones 18 613,52 117,86 1 188,49 S&P 500 2 185,79 10,3 141,85 Nasdaq 5 228,4 23,81 220,99 Nikkei 16 735,12 0 -2 298,59 Dax 10 742,84 91,95 -0,17 FTSE 100 6 914,71 48,29 672,39 CAC 40 INDEX 4 503,95 51,94 -133,11 Shanghai Composite 3 002,64 -16,11 -536,54 Bist 100 79 033,57 1 077,92 7 306,58 RTS 9 525,81 8 579,18 8 768,77 Currency USD/EUR 1,1137 -0,0039 0,0281 USD/GBP 1,2956 -0,0054 -0,179 JPY/USD 101,96 0,67 -18,59 RUB/USD 64,3465 -0,3822 -8,1744 TRY/USD 2,9571 -0,0004 0,0357 CNY/USD 6,6337 -0,0023 0,14