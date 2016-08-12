Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.08.2016)

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with
previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (dollar/barrel)
|46,04
|1,99
|9
|Oil WTI (dollar/barrel)
|43,49
|1,78
|6,21
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 350
|-1,9
|-83,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 613,52
|117,86
|1 188,49
|S&P 500
|2 185,79
|10,3
|141,85
|Nasdaq
|5 228,4
|23,81
|220,99
|Nikkei
|16 735,12
|0
|-2 298,59
|Dax
|10 742,84
|91,95
|-0,17
|FTSE 100
|6 914,71
|48,29
|672,39
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 503,95
|51,94
|-133,11
|Shanghai Composite
|3 002,64
|-16,11
|-536,54
|Bist 100
|79 033,57
|1 077,92
|7 306,58
|RTS
|9 525,81
|8 579,18
|8 768,77
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1137
|-0,0039
|0,0281
|USD/GBP
|1,2956
|-0,0054
|-0,179
|JPY/USD
|101,96
|0,67
|-18,59
|RUB/USD
|64,3465
|-0,3822
|-8,1744
|TRY/USD
|2,9571
|-0,0004
|0,0357
|CNY/USD
|6,6337
|-0,0023
|0,14
Tural İbadlıNews Author
