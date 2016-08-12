 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 46,04 USD/barrel

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with
    previous day price    		In comparison with beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Oil Brent (dollar/barrel)46,041,999
    Oil WTI (dollar/barrel)43,491,786,21
    Gold (dollar/ounce)1 350-1,9-83,1

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 613,52117,861 188,49
    S&P 5002 185,7910,3141,85
    Nasdaq5 228,423,81220,99
    Nikkei16 735,120-2 298,59
    Dax10 742,8491,95-0,17
    FTSE 1006 914,7148,29672,39
    CAC 40 INDEX4 503,9551,94-133,11
    Shanghai Composite3 002,64-16,11-536,54
    Bist 10079 033,571 077,927 306,58
    RTS9 525,818 579,188 768,77

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,1137-0,00390,0281
    USD/GBP1,2956-0,0054-0,179
    JPY/USD101,960,67-18,59
    RUB/USD64,3465-0,3822-8,1744
    TRY/USD2,9571-0,00040,0357
    CNY/USD6,6337-0,00230,14
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi