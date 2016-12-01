 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (1.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 50,47 USD/barrel

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)
    		50,474,0913,43
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)48,973,7411,69
    Gold (USD/ounce)1175-15,8-258,1

    Indices

    Dow-Jones19123,581,981698,55
    S&P 5002198,81-5,85154,87
    Nasdaq5323,68-56,24316,27
    Nikkei18674,07352,57-359,64
    Dax10640,319,81-102,71
    FTSE 1006783,7911,79541,47
    CAC 40 INDEX4578,3426,88-58,72
    Shanghai Composite3250,035-32,889-289,145
    Bist 10073995,2-210,282268,21
    RTS1029,0523,23272,01

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,0597-0,0053-0,0259
    USD/GBP1,25130,002-0,2233
    JPY/USD114,371,99-6,18
    RUB/USD64,118-0,9877-8,4029
    TRY/USD3,43580,02680,5144
    CNY/USD6,8894-0,01530,3957
