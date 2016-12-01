Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (1.12.2016)

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|50,47
|4,09
|13,43
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|48,97
|3,74
|11,69
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1175
|-15,8
|-258,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19123,58
|1,98
|1698,55
|S&P 500
|2198,81
|-5,85
|154,87
|Nasdaq
|5323,68
|-56,24
|316,27
|Nikkei
|18674,07
|352,57
|-359,64
|Dax
|10640,3
|19,81
|-102,71
|FTSE 100
|6783,79
|11,79
|541,47
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4578,34
|26,88
|-58,72
|Shanghai Composite
|3250,035
|-32,889
|-289,145
|Bist 100
|73995,2
|-210,28
|2268,21
|RTS
|1029,05
|23,23
|272,01
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0597
|-0,0053
|-0,0259
|USD/GBP
|1,2513
|0,002
|-0,2233
|JPY/USD
|114,37
|1,99
|-6,18
|RUB/USD
|64,118
|-0,9877
|-8,4029
|TRY/USD
|3,4358
|0,0268
|0,5144
|CNY/USD
|6,8894
|-0,0153
|0,3957
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook