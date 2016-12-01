Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (1.12.2016)

1 December, 2016 09:13

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel)

50,47 4,09 13,43 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 48,97 3,74 11,69 Gold (USD/ounce) 1175 -15,8 -258,1 Indices Dow-Jones 19123,58 1,98 1698,55 S&P 500 2198,81 -5,85 154,87 Nasdaq 5323,68 -56,24 316,27 Nikkei 18674,07 352,57 -359,64 Dax 10640,3 19,81 -102,71 FTSE 100 6783,79 11,79 541,47 CAC 40 INDEX 4578,34 26,88 -58,72 Shanghai Composite 3250,035 -32,889 -289,145 Bist 100 73995,2 -210,28 2268,21 RTS 1029,05 23,23 272,01 Currency USD/EUR 1,0597 -0,0053 -0,0259 USD/GBP 1,2513 0,002 -0,2233 JPY/USD 114,37 1,99 -6,18 RUB/USD 64,118 -0,9877 -8,4029 TRY/USD 3,4358 0,0268 0,5144 CNY/USD 6,8894 -0,0153 0,3957