Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.11.2016)

|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,04
|-0,11
|9
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|44,98
|0,09
|7,7
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1274,5
|-4,9
|-158,6
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18332,74
|73,14
|907,71
|S&P 500
|2139,56
|8,04
|95,62
|Nasdaq
|5193,49
|27,32
|186,08
|Nikkei
|16224,71
|-952,5
|-2809
|Dax
|10482,32
|25,37
|-260,69
|FTSE 100
|6843,13
|36,23
|600,81
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4476,89
|15,68
|-160,17
|Shanghai Composite
|3147,887
|14,555
|-391,293
|Bist 100
|76367,79
|685,83
|4640,8
|RTS
|972,66
|8,69
|215,62
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1026
|-0,0015
|0,017
|USD/GBP
|1,2379
|-0,0017
|-0,2367
|JPY/USD
|105,16
|0,7
|-15,39
|RUB/USD
|63,8114
|0,1648
|-8,7095
|TRY/USD
|3,1561
|-0,0117
|0,2347
|CNY/USD
|6,787
|0,0104
|0,2933
