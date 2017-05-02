Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.2017)

2 May, 2017 09:39

2 May.

Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel)

51,52 -0,21 -5,3 WTI (USD/barrel) 48,84 -0,49 -4,88 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 255,5 -14 105,5 Indices Dow-Jones 20 913,46 -27,05 1 150,86 S&P 500 2 388,33 4,13 149,5 Nasdaq 6 091,6 43,99 708,49 Nikkei 19 310,52 115,78 196,15 Dax 12 438,01 0 956,95 FTSE 100 7 203,94 0 61,11 CAC 40 INDEX 5 267,33 0 405,02 Shanghai Composite 3 154,66 0 51,02 Bist 100 94 655,34 0 16 516,68 RTS 1 114,43 0 -37,9 Currency USD/EUR 1,0899 0,0004 0,0383 USD/GBP 1,2886 -0,0065 0,0548 JPY/USD 111,84 0,35 -7,45 RUB/USD 56,9918 0,0638 -4,2812 TRY/USD 3,5543 0,0026 0,0266 CNY/USD 6,8935 0 -0,0515