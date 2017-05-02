Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.2017)

Bakı. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,52
|-0,21
|-5,3
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,84
|-0,49
|-4,88
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 255,5
|-14
|105,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 913,46
|-27,05
|1 150,86
|S&P 500
|2 388,33
|4,13
|149,5
|Nasdaq
|6 091,6
|43,99
|708,49
|Nikkei
|19 310,52
|115,78
|196,15
|Dax
|12 438,01
|0
|956,95
|FTSE 100
|7 203,94
|0
|61,11
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 267,33
|0
|405,02
|Shanghai Composite
|3 154,66
|0
|51,02
|Bist 100
|94 655,34
|0
|16 516,68
|RTS
|1 114,43
|0
|-37,9
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0899
|0,0004
|0,0383
|USD/GBP
|1,2886
|-0,0065
|0,0548
|JPY/USD
|111,84
|0,35
|-7,45
|RUB/USD
|56,9918
|0,0638
|-4,2812
|TRY/USD
|3,5543
|0,0026
|0,0266
|CNY/USD
|6,8935
|0
|-0,0515
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook