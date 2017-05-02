 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 51,52 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price
    		Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)
    		51,52-0,21-5,3
    WTI (USD/barrel)48,84-0,49-4,88
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 255,5-14105,5

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 913,46-27,051 150,86
    S&P 5002 388,334,13149,5
    Nasdaq6 091,643,99708,49
    Nikkei19 310,52115,78196,15
    Dax12 438,010956,95
    FTSE 1007 203,94061,11
    CAC 40 INDEX5 267,330405,02
    Shanghai Composite3 154,66051,02
    Bist 10094 655,34016 516,68
    RTS1 114,430-37,9

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,08990,00040,0383
    USD/GBP1,2886-0,00650,0548
    JPY/USD111,840,35-7,45
    RUB/USD56,99180,0638-4,2812
    TRY/USD3,55430,00260,0266
    CNY/USD6,89350-0,0515
