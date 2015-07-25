LUKoil's trial date announced

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Court of Appeal in a lawsuit against "LUKoil" in Romania will be held on August 5, Report informs referring to Romanian media.

The company charged with money laundering and tax evasions do not accept the charges.

In October 2014, as a result of joint operations by Romanian tax, customs and prosecuting authorities, 2 billion euros tax evasion and money laundering cases were found in "LUKoil".For this reason, the company suspended activities of the Romanian office and criminal case has been opened against 5 people, including 2 Russian citizens.