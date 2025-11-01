Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan grows by over 33%

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Finance
    01 November, 2025
    In January-September of 2025, a total of 655.437 million manats (over $385.5 million) in insurance premiums were collected for life insurance types in Azerbaijan, representing a 17% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    In the specified period, payouts on this type of insurance rose by 33.5% to 484.664 million manats ($285 million).

    Consequently, for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in life insurance premiums for the nine-month period, 73.9 manats ($43.47) were returned to customers. This figure stood at 64.8 manats ($38.12) a year ago.

    Overall, 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected insurance premiums totaling just over 1.157 billion manats (over $680.7 million) in 9 months, marking a 13% year-on-year increase.

    Azerbaijan insurance sector life insurance Central Bank
    Azərbaycanda həyat sığortası üzrə ödənişlər 33 %-dən çox artıb
    Выплаты по страхованию жизни в Азербайджане выросли на 33,5%

