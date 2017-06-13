Licenses of 46 insurance agents suspended in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) by a decision dated June 9, 2017 suspended perpetual licenses of two agents issued by some individuals to engage in activities of an insurance agent for a period of 3 months.
Report informs referring to the State Insurance Supervision Service, it's due to non-compliance with the rules of reporting.
In general, licenses of 46 insurance agents suspended.
At the same time, licenses of Emin Shahzade and Elkhan Gubadov have been canceled voluntarily.
Namiq Huseynov
