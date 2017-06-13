Licenses of 46 insurance agents suspended in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) by a decision dated June 9, 2017 suspended perpetual licenses of two agents issued by some individuals to engage in activities of an insurance agent for a period of 3 months.

Report informs referring to the State Insurance Supervision Service, it's due to non-compliance with the rules of reporting.

In general, licenses of 46 insurance agents suspended.

At the same time, licenses of Emin Shahzade and Elkhan Gubadov have been canceled voluntarily.