Kyrgyzstan preparing new program for SME development until 2030

In Kyrgyzstan, more than 80% of employment is provided by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to Akim Nasirov, Senior Specialist at the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Report informs.

Speaking during the presentation seminar of Asia Small and Medium Enterprise Monitor 2025 in Baku, Nasirov highlighted that SMEs account for over 40% of Kyrgyzstan's GDP: "Their stability and development are vital for inclusive and sustainable economic growth. In recent years, the Kyrgyz government has consistently strengthened SME policy. The country's national development program until 2030 identifies small and medium enterprises as key drivers of diversification and regional development."

The official added that the Ministry of Economy and Commerce is currently preparing a program to support and develop SMEs until 2030: "This program combines measures for financial accessibility, financing, guarantees, digitalization, expert support, and green technologies. The ministry is building a comprehensive support architecture that integrates financial, advisory, and educational tools into a single system. One of the main directions is the introduction of a smart financing mechanism, shifting from fragmented programs to a unified digital support ecosystem. At the center of this system will be the Summit Finance digital platform. Entrepreneurs will be able to apply online through automatic compliance checks and gain access to various forms of support-from subsidies and guarantees to training and acceleration programs. All activities will be monitored via a digital management dashboard, providing transparent information on the scale, results, and socio-economic impact of the measures implemented."

He also emphasized another innovation in Kyrgyzstan's SME sector: a subsidized interest rate system where banks offer entrepreneurs the lowest possible rates.

"This approach eliminates subjectivity, ensures transparency, and reduces the final cost of credit for businesses. In addition, in July 2025, the ministry launched a new concessional lending program for SMEs with a total budget of 500 million Kyrgyzstani soms (just over $5.7 million). Within this program, entrepreneurs can receive loans of up to 5 million soms ($57,175) at 12%, of which 8% is covered by the bank," Nasirov said.