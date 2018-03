Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bail branch of OJSC Kredobank makes changes in management.

Report informs, branch manager Alim Mammadov dismissed. Sabir Akhverdiyev was appointed to his post.

Earlier, he has worked as an insurance agent.

A.Mammadov was appointed a manager of the bank's Masalli branch.

He will replace Bakhaddin Hamidov.