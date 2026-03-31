Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.03.2026)
Finance
- 31 March, 2026
- 09:04
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
107.37
|
- 5.20
|
46.52
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
103.01
|
3.37
|
45.59
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,589.50
|
65.20
|
248.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
45,216.14
|
49.50
|
- 2,847.15
|
S&P 500
|
6,343.72
|
- 25.13
|
- 501.78
|
Nasdaq
|
20,794.64
|
- 153.72
|
- 2,447.35
|
Nikkei
|
51,184.19
|
- 2,188.88
|
844.71
|
Dax
|
22,562.88
|
262.13
|
- 1,927.53
|
FTSE 100
|
10,127.96
|
160.61
|
196.58
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,772.45
|
70.50
|
- 377.05
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,924.29
|
8.97
|
- 44.55
|
Bist 100
|
12,626.35
|
- 71.84
|
1,364.83
|
RTS
|
1,085.27
|
2.28
|
- 28.86
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1470
|
- 0.0039
|
- 0.0275
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3198
|
- 0.0061
|
- 0.0275
|
JPY/USD
|
159.6600
|
- 0.6500
|
3.2100
|
RUB/USD
|
81.3216
|
- 0.1779
|
2.5716
|
TRY/USD
|
44.4765
|
0.0231
|
1.5203
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9101
|
- 0.0012
|
- 0.0789
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