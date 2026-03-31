Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 09:04
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    107.37

    - 5.20

    46.52

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    103.01

    3.37

    45.59

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,589.50

    65.20

    248.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    45,216.14

    49.50

    - 2,847.15

    S&P 500

    6,343.72

    - 25.13

    - 501.78

    Nasdaq

    20,794.64

    - 153.72

    - 2,447.35

    Nikkei

    51,184.19

    - 2,188.88

    844.71

    Dax

    22,562.88

    262.13

    - 1,927.53

    FTSE 100

    10,127.96

    160.61

    196.58

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,772.45

    70.50

    - 377.05

    Shanghai Composite

    3,924.29

    8.97

    - 44.55

    Bist 100

    12,626.35

    - 71.84

    1,364.83

    RTS

    1,085.27

    2.28

    - 28.86

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1470

    - 0.0039

    - 0.0275

    USD/GBP

    1.3198

    - 0.0061

    - 0.0275

    JPY/USD

    159.6600

    - 0.6500

    3.2100

    RUB/USD

    81.3216

    - 0.1779

    2.5716

    TRY/USD

    44.4765

    0.0231

    1.5203

    CNY/USD

    6.9101

    - 0.0012

    - 0.0789
    World commodity, stock, and currency markets Key indicators
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    Latest News

    10:31

    Brent crude prices end March with record 55% rise

    Energy
    10:23

    Iran executes two more individuals accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

    Region
    10:13
    Photo

    New military facilities commissioned in Azerbaijani army

    Military
    10:11

    Four dead, nine injured in Southwest China's blast at highway tunnel construction site

    Other countries
    10:05

    AP News: Gulf allies urge US to continue prosecuting war against Iran

    Other countries
    09:55

    Azeri Light crude exceeds $128 per barrel

    Energy
    09:54

    Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran suspends operations

    Region
    09:47

    Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in Global Terrorism Index 2026

    Other
    09:40

    CBA currency exchange rates (31.03.2026)

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