Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.11.2025)
Finance
- 29 November, 2025
- 10:14
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.38
|
- 0.49
|
- 12.26
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.55
|
- 0.10
|
- 13.17
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,254.90
|
52.60
|
1,613.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,716.42
|
289.30
|
5,172.20
|
S&P 500
|
6,849.09
|
36.48
|
967.46
|
Nasdaq
|
23,365.69
|
151.00
|
4,054.90
|
Nikkei
|
50,253.91
|
86.81
|
10,359.37
|
Dax
|
23,836.79
|
68.83
|
3,927.65
|
FTSE 100
|
9,720.51
|
26.58
|
1,547.49
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,122.71
|
23.24
|
741.97
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,888.60
|
13.34
|
536.84
|
Bist 100
|
10,898.70
|
- 46.79
|
1,068.14
|
RTS
|
1,077.78
|
22.46
|
184.56
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1598
|
0.0000
|
0.1244
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3235
|
0.0000
|
0.0719
|
JPY/USD
|
156.1800
|
- 0.1300
|
- 1.0200
|
RUB/USD
|
77.5390
|
- 0.4300
|
- 35.9810
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4900
|
0.0500
|
7.1300
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0742
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.2258
Latest News
10:48
Death toll from tropical cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka rises to 123Other countries
10:42
Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia nears 250Other countries
10:28
Sahiba Gafarova sends letter of condolences to chairman of Chinese ParliamentForeign policy
10:23
Airbus issues major A320 recall, threatening global flight disruptionOther countries
10:18
Azerbaijani manat's velocity reaches 3.45 points as of November 1Finance
10:14
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.11.2025)Finance
09:57
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates 14th anniversaryEducation and science
09:42
Trump says he is canceling Biden executive orders signed with autopenOther countries
09:28