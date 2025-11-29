Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 10:14
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.38

    - 0.49

    - 12.26

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.55

    - 0.10

    - 13.17

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,254.90

    52.60

    1,613.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,716.42

    289.30

    5,172.20

    S&P 500

    6,849.09

    36.48

    967.46

    Nasdaq

    23,365.69

    151.00

    4,054.90

    Nikkei

    50,253.91

    86.81

    10,359.37

    Dax

    23,836.79

    68.83

    3,927.65

    FTSE 100

    9,720.51

    26.58

    1,547.49

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,122.71

    23.24

    741.97

    Shanghai Composite

    3,888.60

    13.34

    536.84

    Bist 100

    10,898.70

    - 46.79

    1,068.14

    RTS

    1,077.78

    22.46

    184.56

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1598

    0.0000

    0.1244

    USD/GBP

    1.3235

    0.0000

    0.0719

    JPY/USD

    156.1800

    - 0.1300

    - 1.0200

    RUB/USD

    77.5390

    - 0.4300

    - 35.9810

    TRY/USD

    42.4900

    0.0500

    7.1300

    CNY/USD

    7.0742

    - 0.0100

    - 0.2258
