Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2025)
Finance
- 28 October, 2025
- 09:14
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.46
|
- 0.16
|
- 9.18
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
65.15
|
3.84
|
- 6.57
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,990.00
|
- 29.70
|
1,349.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,544.59
|
337.47
|
5,000.37
|
S&P 500
|
6,875.16
|
83.47
|
993.53
|
Nasdaq
|
23,637.46
|
432.59
|
4,326.67
|
Nikkei
|
50,512.32
|
1,212.67
|
10,617.78
|
Dax
|
24,308.78
|
68.89
|
4,399.64
|
FTSE 100
|
9,653.82
|
8.20
|
1,480.80
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,239.18
|
13.55
|
858.44
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,996.94
|
46.63
|
645.18
|
Bist 100
|
10,853.43
|
- 88.36
|
1,022.87
|
RTS
|
987.84
|
- 1.88
|
94.62
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1667
|
0.0000
|
0.1313
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3366
|
0.0000
|
0.0850
|
JPY/USD
|
151.8600
|
- 1.0000
|
- 5.3400
|
RUB/USD
|
79.2530
|
- 0.5000
|
- 34.2670
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9646
|
0.0900
|
6.6046
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0994
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.2006
Latest News
10:45
Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperationInfrastructure
10:40
Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talksFinance
10:38
Azerbaijan's banks earn over 910M manats profit in nine monthsFinance
10:17
Photo
President of Romanian Senate arrives in AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
09:54
Photo
Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conferenceMilli Majlis
09:53
Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cutsBusiness
09:45
Azeri Light crude drops to $67.03 per barrelEnergy
09:32
4 buildings destroyed by earthquake in TürkiyeRegion
09:27