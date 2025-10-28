Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 09:14
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.46

    - 0.16

    - 9.18

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    65.15

    3.84

    - 6.57

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,990.00

    - 29.70

    1,349.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,544.59

    337.47

    5,000.37

    S&P 500

    6,875.16

    83.47

    993.53

    Nasdaq

    23,637.46

    432.59

    4,326.67

    Nikkei

    50,512.32

    1,212.67

    10,617.78

    Dax

    24,308.78

    68.89

    4,399.64

    FTSE 100

    9,653.82

    8.20

    1,480.80

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,239.18

    13.55

    858.44

    Shanghai Composite

    3,996.94

    46.63

    645.18

    Bist 100

    10,853.43

    - 88.36

    1,022.87

    RTS

    987.84

    - 1.88

    94.62

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1667

    0.0000

    0.1313

    USD/GBP

    1.3366

    0.0000

    0.0850

    JPY/USD

    151.8600

    - 1.0000

    - 5.3400

    RUB/USD

    79.2530

    - 0.5000

    - 34.2670

    TRY/USD

    41.9646

    0.0900

    6.6046

    CNY/USD

    7.0994

    - 0.0100

    - 0.2006
    key indicators stockmarket currency market
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (28.10.2025)
    Основные показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (28.10.2025)

    Latest News

    10:45

    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperation

    Infrastructure
    10:40

    Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talks

    Finance
    10:38

    Azerbaijan's banks earn over 910M manats profit in nine months

    Finance
    10:17
    Photo

    President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    09:54
    Photo

    Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conference

    Milli Majlis
    09:53

    Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts

    Business
    09:45

    Azeri Light crude drops to $67.03 per barrel

    Energy
    09:32

    4 buildings destroyed by earthquake in Türkiye

    Region
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (28.10.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed