Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.04.2026)
Finance
- 25 April, 2026
- 09:31
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
105.33
|
0.26
|
44.48
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
94.40
|
- 1.45
|
36.98
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,740.90
|
16.90
|
399.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,230.71
|
- 79.61
|
1 167.42
|
S&P 500
|
7,165.08
|
56.68
|
319.58
|
Nasdaq
|
24,836.60
|
398.09
|
1 594.61
|
Nikkei
|
59,716.18
|
575.95
|
9 376.70
|
Dax
|
24,128.98
|
- 26.47
|
- 361.43
|
FTSE 100
|
10,379.08
|
- 77.93
|
447.70
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,157.82
|
- 69.50
|
8.32
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,079.90
|
- 13.35
|
111.06
|
Bist 100
|
14,409.07
|
73.58
|
3 147.55
|
RTS
|
1,139.93
|
- 26.73
|
25.80
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1722
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0023
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3532
|
0.0001
|
0.0059
|
JPY/USD
|
159.3800
|
- 0.3300
|
2.9300
|
RUB/USD
|
75.3015
|
0.2300
|
- 3.4485
|
TRY/USD
|
45.0103
|
0.0400
|
2.0541
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8321
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1569
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