Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.04.2026)

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Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New York Foreign policy

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Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz Region

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5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kamchatka Other countries