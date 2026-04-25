Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 09:31
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    105.33

    0.26

    44.48

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    94.40

    - 1.45

    36.98

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,740.90

    16.90

    399.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,230.71

    - 79.61

    1 167.42

    S&P 500

    7,165.08

    56.68

    319.58

    Nasdaq

    24,836.60

    398.09

    1 594.61

    Nikkei

    59,716.18

    575.95

    9 376.70

    Dax

    24,128.98

    - 26.47

    - 361.43

    FTSE 100

    10,379.08

    - 77.93

    447.70

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,157.82

    - 69.50

    8.32

    Shanghai Composite

    4,079.90

    - 13.35

    111.06

    Bist 100

    14,409.07

    73.58

    3 147.55

    RTS

    1,139.93

    - 26.73

    25.80

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1722

    0.0000

    - 0.0023

    USD/GBP

    1.3532

    0.0001

    0.0059

    JPY/USD

    159.3800

    - 0.3300

    2.9300

    RUB/USD

    75.3015

    0.2300

    - 3.4485

    TRY/USD

    45.0103

    0.0400

    2.0541

    CNY/USD

    6.8321

    0.0000

    - 0.1569
    Key indicators stockmarket
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (25.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (25.04.2026)

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