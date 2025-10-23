Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 09:12
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.55
|
1.96
|
- 10.09
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.41
|
1.91
|
- 11.31
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,101.00
|
35.60
|
1,460.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,590.41
|
- 334.33
|
4,046.19
|
S&P 500
|
6,699.40
|
- 35.95
|
817.77
|
Nasdaq
|
22,740.40
|
-213.27
|
3,429.61
|
Nikkei
|
49,307.79
|
- 8.27
|
9,413.25
|
Dax
|
24,151.13
|
- 178.90
|
4,241.99
|
FTSE 100
|
9,515.00
|
88.01
|
1,341.98
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,206.87
|
- 51.99
|
826.13
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,913.76
|
- 2.57
|
562.00
|
Bist 100
|
10,551.34
|
84.14
|
720.78
|
RTS
|
1,023.52
|
4.11
|
130.30
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1598
|
0.0000
|
0.1244
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3338
|
0.0000
|
0.0822
|
JPY/USD
|
152.4600
|
0.4800
|
- 4.7400
|
RUB/USD
|
81.2558
|
- 0.2000
|
- 32.2642
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9825
|
0.0500
|
6.6225
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1237
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1763
Latest News
10:04
NATO-accredited ambassadors to visit Azerbaijan in early November - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
09:53
Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65Energy
09:53
Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrelEnergy
09:42
Qarabag rank second in ball recoveries in Champions League group stageFootball
09:39
US investigators, Turkish experts to help Hong Kong with fatal plane crash probeOther countries
09:21
CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2025)Finance
09:12
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)Finance
09:09
Baku to host Eurasian Franchise Forum 2025Business
08:58