    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 09:12
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.55

    1.96

    - 10.09

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.41

    1.91

    - 11.31

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,101.00

    35.60

    1,460.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,590.41

    - 334.33

    4,046.19

    S&P 500

    6,699.40

    - 35.95

    817.77

    Nasdaq

    22,740.40

    -213.27

    3,429.61

    Nikkei

    49,307.79

    - 8.27

    9,413.25

    Dax

    24,151.13

    - 178.90

    4,241.99

    FTSE 100

    9,515.00

    88.01

    1,341.98

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,206.87

    - 51.99

    826.13

    Shanghai Composite

    3,913.76

    - 2.57

    562.00

    Bist 100

    10,551.34

    84.14

    720.78

    RTS

    1,023.52

    4.11

    130.30

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1598

    0.0000

    0.1244

    USD/GBP

    1.3338

    0.0000

    0.0822

    JPY/USD

    152.4600

    0.4800

    - 4.7400

    RUB/USD

    81.2558

    - 0.2000

    - 32.2642

    TRY/USD

    41.9825

    0.0500

    6.6225

    CNY/USD

    7.1237

    0.0000

    - 0.1763
