    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2025)

    Finance
    22 October, 2025
    09:17
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.32

    1.47

    - 12.32

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.23

    0.85

    - 13.49

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,142.60

    - 217.40

    1,501.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,924.74

    218.16

    4,380.52

    S&P 500

    6,735.35

    0.22

    853.72

    Nasdaq

    22,953.67

    - 36.87

    3,642.88

    Nikkei

    49,333.23

    - 291.49

    9,438.69

    Dax

    24,330.03

    71.23

    4,420.89

    FTSE 100

    9,426.99

    23.42

    1,253.97

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,258.86

    52.79

    878.12

    Shanghai Composite

    3,899.05

    - 11.08

    547.29

    Bist 100

    10,467.20

    - 17.19

    636.64

    RTS

    1,019.41

    - 43.40

    126.19

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1607

    - 0.0027

    0.1253

    USD/GBP

    1.3377

    - 0.0013

    0.0861

    JPY/USD

    15.8000

    - 135.3200

    - 141.4000

    RUB/USD

    81.3997

    0.4560

    - 32.1203

    TRY/USD

    41.9701

    0.0161

    6.6101

    CNY/USD

    7.1235

    0.0054

    - 0.1765
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (22.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (22.10.2025)

