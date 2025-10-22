Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2025)
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 09:17
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.32
|
1.47
|
- 12.32
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.23
|
0.85
|
- 13.49
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,142.60
|
- 217.40
|
1,501.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,924.74
|
218.16
|
4,380.52
|
S&P 500
|
6,735.35
|
0.22
|
853.72
|
Nasdaq
|
22,953.67
|
- 36.87
|
3,642.88
|
Nikkei
|
49,333.23
|
- 291.49
|
9,438.69
|
Dax
|
24,330.03
|
71.23
|
4,420.89
|
FTSE 100
|
9,426.99
|
23.42
|
1,253.97
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,258.86
|
52.79
|
878.12
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,899.05
|
- 11.08
|
547.29
|
Bist 100
|
10,467.20
|
- 17.19
|
636.64
|
RTS
|
1,019.41
|
- 43.40
|
126.19
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1607
|
- 0.0027
|
0.1253
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3377
|
- 0.0013
|
0.0861
|
JPY/USD
|
15.8000
|
- 135.3200
|
- 141.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
81.3997
|
0.4560
|
- 32.1203
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9701
|
0.0161
|
6.6101
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1235
|
0.0054
|
- 0.1765
