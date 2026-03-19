Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.03.2026)
Finance
- 19 March, 2026
- 09:19
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
112.25
|
11.32
|
51.40
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
97.28
|
4.33
|
39.86
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,852.80
|
- 135.00
|
511.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,225.15
|
- 768.11
|
- 1,838.14
|
S&P 500
|
6,624.70
|
- 91.39
|
- 220.80
|
Nasdaq
|
22,152.42
|
- 327.11
|
- 1,089.57
|
Nikkei
|
53,565.94
|
- 1,535.94
|
3,226.46
|
Dax
|
23,502.25
|
- 228.67
|
- 988.16
|
FTSE 100
|
10,305.29
|
- 98.31
|
373.91
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,969.88
|
- 4.61
|
- 179.62
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,062.79
|
10.63
|
93.95
|
Bist 100
|
13,115.13
|
- 102.47
|
1,853.61
|
RTS
|
1,088.29
|
- 9.16
|
- 25.84
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1472
|
- 0.0069
|
- 0.0273
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3274
|
- 0.0090
|
- 0.0199
|
JPY/USD
|
159.6400
|
0.8500
|
3.1900
|
RUB/USD
|
83.8610
|
1.4430
|
5.1110
|
TRY/USD
|
44.3220
|
0.1060
|
1.3658
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8990
|
0.0182
|
- 0.0900
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