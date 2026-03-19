Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 09:19
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    112.25

    11.32

    51.40

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    97.28

    4.33

    39.86

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,852.80

    - 135.00

    511.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,225.15

    - 768.11

    - 1,838.14

    S&P 500

    6,624.70

    - 91.39

    - 220.80

    Nasdaq

    22,152.42

    - 327.11

    - 1,089.57

    Nikkei

    53,565.94

    - 1,535.94

    3,226.46

    Dax

    23,502.25

    - 228.67

    - 988.16

    FTSE 100

    10,305.29

    - 98.31

    373.91

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,969.88

    - 4.61

    - 179.62

    Shanghai Composite

    4,062.79

    10.63

    93.95

    Bist 100

    13,115.13

    - 102.47

    1,853.61

    RTS

    1,088.29

    - 9.16

    - 25.84

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1472

    - 0.0069

    - 0.0273

    USD/GBP

    1.3274

    - 0.0090

    - 0.0199

    JPY/USD

    159.6400

    0.8500

    3.1900

    RUB/USD

    83.8610

    1.4430

    5.1110

    TRY/USD

    44.3220

    0.1060

    1.3658

    CNY/USD

    6.8990

    0.0182

    - 0.0900
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (19.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (19.03.2026)

    Latest News

    10:47

    UKMTO: Unknown projectile hits vessel near burning Ras Laffan industrial zone

    Other countries
    10:45

    Saudi Aramco-Exxon refinery SAMREF in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu targeted

    Other countries
    10:33

    Gurbanmammet Elyasov: Turkmenistan ready to implement renewable energy projects with Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    10:30
    Photo
    Video

    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station

    Infrastructure
    10:18

    HSBC weighs deep job cuts as AI overhaul unfolds

    Finance
    10:13

    Azerbaijan sees sharp decline in laptop, desktop production

    ICT
    10:10

    Price of Azeri Light crude oil approaches $118 per barrel

    Energy
    09:51

    IATA expects global passenger demand for air travel to double by 2050

    Infrastructure
    09:47

    CBA currency exchange rates (19.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed