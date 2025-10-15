Lionel Messi becomes all-time international assists leader Football

CBA currency exchange rates (15.10.2025) Finance

Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball match Team sports

Japan parliamentary committee yet to agree on October 21 PM vote, Kyodo says Other countries

Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing Other countries

Gold price surpasses $4,200, setting a new all-time high Finance

Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so Other countries

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025) Finance