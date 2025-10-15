Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025)
Finance
- 15 October, 2025
- 08:58
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.18
|
- 0.21
|
- 12.46
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.55
|
- 0.15
|
- 13.17
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,194.70
|
31.30
|
1,553.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,270.46
|
202.88
|
3,726.24
|
S&P 500
|
6,644.31
|
- 10.41
|
762.68
|
Nasdaq
|
22,521.70
|
- 172.91
|
3,210.91
|
Nikkei
|
46,847.32
|
- 1 241.48
|
6,952.78
|
Dax
|
24,236.94
|
- 150.99
|
4,327.80
|
FTSE 100
|
9,452.77
|
9.90
|
1,279.75
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,919.62
|
- 14.64
|
538.88
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,865.23
|
- 24.27
|
513.47
|
Bist 100
|
10,316.40
|
- 239.78
|
485.84
|
RTS
|
1,001.30
|
- 2.49
|
108.08
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1620
|
0.0000
|
0.1266
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3347
|
0.0000
|
0.0831
|
JPY/USD
|
151.1900
|
- 0.6500
|
- 6.0100
|
RUB/USD
|
80.0000
|
0.0000
|
- 33.5200
|
TRY/USD
|
41.8336
|
0.0200
|
6.4736
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1268
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.1732
