    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 08:58
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.18

    - 0.21

    - 12.46

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.55

    - 0.15

    - 13.17

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,194.70

    31.30

    1,553.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,270.46

    202.88

    3,726.24

    S&P 500

    6,644.31

    - 10.41

    762.68

    Nasdaq

    22,521.70

    - 172.91

    3,210.91

    Nikkei

    46,847.32

    - 1 241.48

    6,952.78

    Dax

    24,236.94

    - 150.99

    4,327.80

    FTSE 100

    9,452.77

    9.90

    1,279.75

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,919.62

    - 14.64

    538.88

    Shanghai Composite

    3,865.23

    - 24.27

    513.47

    Bist 100

    10,316.40

    - 239.78

    485.84

    RTS

    1,001.30

    - 2.49

    108.08

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1620

    0.0000

    0.1266

    USD/GBP

    1.3347

    0.0000

    0.0831

    JPY/USD

    151.1900

    - 0.6500

    - 6.0100

    RUB/USD

    80.0000

    0.0000

    - 33.5200

    TRY/USD

    41.8336

    0.0200

    6.4736

    CNY/USD

    7.1268

    - 0.0100

    - 0.1732
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (15.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (15.10.2025)

