Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2025)
Finance
- 14 November, 2025
- 09:21
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.97
|
1.29
|
- 10.67
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.66
|
1.24
|
- 12.06
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,205.70
|
- 8.50
|
1,564.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,457.22
|
- 797.60
|
4,913.00
|
S&P 500
|
6,737.49
|
- 113.43
|
855.86
|
Nasdaq
|
22,870.36
|
- 536.10
|
3,559.57
|
Nikkei
|
50,348.98
|
- 800.84
|
10,454.44
|
Dax
|
24,041.62
|
- 339.84
|
4,132.48
|
FTSE 100
|
9,807.68
|
- 103.74
|
1,634.66
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,232.49
|
-8.75
|
851.75
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,022.89
|
4.95
|
671.13
|
Bist 100
|
10,628.63
|
- 12.23
|
798.07
|
RTS
|
994.05
|
11.13
|
100.83
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1640
|
0.0052
|
0.1286
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3140
|
0.0018
|
0.0624
|
JPY/USD
|
154.5200
|
- 0.3300
|
- 2.6800
|
RUB/USD
|
80.6481
|
- 0.5293
|
- 32.8719
|
TRY/USD
|
42.3243
|
0.0728
|
6.9643
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0939
|
- 0.0089
|
- 0.2061
Latest News
09:36
Oil prices rise 1.5%Energy
09:25
Trump to attend Davos forum in 2026Other countries
09:21
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2025)Finance
09:10
US officially approves S. Korea's nuclear sub driveOther countries
08:56
US readies large-scale exemptions from duties to curb rising food pricesOther countries
08:45
IMF sees signs of US economic strain but lack of data due to shutdown clouds pictureOther countries
08:35
Pentagon presents Trump with options for potential operations in VenezuelaOther countries
08:25
US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford to approach Venezuela in coming daysOther countries
08:15
Photo