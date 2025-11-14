Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 09:21
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.97

    1.29

    - 10.67

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.66

    1.24

    - 12.06

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,205.70

    - 8.50

    1,564.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,457.22

    - 797.60

    4,913.00

    S&P 500

    6,737.49

    - 113.43

    855.86

    Nasdaq

    22,870.36

    - 536.10

    3,559.57

    Nikkei

    50,348.98

    - 800.84

    10,454.44

    Dax

    24,041.62

    - 339.84

    4,132.48

    FTSE 100

    9,807.68

    - 103.74

    1,634.66

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,232.49

    -8.75

    851.75

    Shanghai Composite

    4,022.89

    4.95

    671.13

    Bist 100

    10,628.63

    - 12.23

    798.07

    RTS

    994.05

    11.13

    100.83

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1640

    0.0052

    0.1286

    USD/GBP

    1.3140

    0.0018

    0.0624

    JPY/USD

    154.5200

    - 0.3300

    - 2.6800

    RUB/USD

    80.6481

    - 0.5293

    - 32.8719

    TRY/USD

    42.3243

    0.0728

    6.9643

    CNY/USD

    7.0939

    - 0.0089

    - 0.2061
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.11.2025)

