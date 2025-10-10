Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.10.2025)
Finance
10 October, 2025
- 09:19
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.97
|
- 0.99
|
- 9.67
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
61.30
|
- 0.97
|
- 10.42
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,973.20
|
- 67.30
|
1,332.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,358.42
|
- 244.56
|
3,814.20
|
S&P 500
|
6,735.11
|
20.52
|
853.48
|
Nasdaq
|
23,024.63
|
236.27
|
3,713.84
|
Nikkei
|
48,092.25
|
188.35
|
8,197.71
|
Dax
|
24,611.25
|
225.47
|
4,702.11
|
FTSE 100
|
9,509.40
|
25.82
|
1,336.38
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,041.36
|
66.51
|
660.62
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,913.80
|
31.02
|
562.04
|
Bist 100
|
10,726.98
|
- 87.13
|
896.42
|
RTS
|
1,020.93
|
- 5.09
|
127.71
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1572
|
- 0.0046
|
0.1218
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3309
|
- 0.0083
|
0.0793
|
JPY/USD
|
152.8100
|
0.4400
|
- 4.3900
|
RUB/USD
|
81.1908
|
- 1.1627
|
- 32.3292
|
TRY/USD
|
41.8179
|
0.1035
|
6.4579
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1249
|
0.0035
|
- 0.1751
