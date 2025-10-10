Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 09:19
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.97

    - 0.99

    - 9.67

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    61.30

    - 0.97

    - 10.42

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,973.20

    - 67.30

    1,332.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,358.42

    - 244.56

    3,814.20

    S&P 500

    6,735.11

    20.52

    853.48

    Nasdaq

    23,024.63

    236.27

    3,713.84

    Nikkei

    48,092.25

    188.35

    8,197.71

    Dax

    24,611.25

    225.47

    4,702.11

    FTSE 100

    9,509.40

    25.82

    1,336.38

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,041.36

    66.51

    660.62

    Shanghai Composite

    3,913.80

    31.02

    562.04

    Bist 100

    10,726.98

    - 87.13

    896.42

    RTS

    1,020.93

    - 5.09

    127.71

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1572

    - 0.0046

    0.1218

    USD/GBP

    1.3309

    - 0.0083

    0.0793

    JPY/USD

    152.8100

    0.4400

    - 4.3900

    RUB/USD

    81.1908

    - 1.1627

    - 32.3292

    TRY/USD

    41.8179

    0.1035

    6.4579

    CNY/USD

    7.1249

    0.0035

    - 0.1751
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.10.2025)

    Latest News

    10:10

    One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    10:07

    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

    Foreign policy
    09:56

    Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiers

    Other countries
    09:49

    Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA session

    Foreign policy
    09:48

    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%

    Energy
    09:44

    2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in Paris

    Football
    09:30

    Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced today

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:22

    Senate advances 2026 defense bill after weeks of delay as shutdown drags on

    Other countries
    All News Feed