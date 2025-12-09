Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.12.2025)
Finance
- 09 December, 2025
- 09:17
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.41
|
- 1.34
|
- 12.23
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.75
|
- 1.33
|
- 12.97
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,223.60
|
- 19.40
|
1,582.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,739.32
|
- 215.67
|
5,195.10
|
S&P 500
|
6,846.51
|
- 23.89
|
964.88
|
Nasdaq
|
23,545.90
|
- 32.23
|
4,235.11
|
Nikkei
|
50,684.14
|
192.27
|
10,789.60
|
Dax
|
24,046.01
|
17.87
|
4,136.87
|
FTSE 100
|
9,645.09
|
- 21.92
|
1,472.07
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,108.43
|
- 6.31
|
727.69
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,918.83
|
16.02
|
567.07
|
Bist 100
|
11,189.50
|
182.13
|
1,358.94
|
RTS
|
1,102.82
|
- 19.64
|
209.60
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1645
|
0.0003
|
0.1291
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3329
|
0.0001
|
0.0813
|
JPY/USD
|
155.9300
|
2.6000
|
- 1.2700
|
RUB/USD
|
76.9035
|
0.4035
|
- 36.6165
|
TRY/USD
|
42.5518
|
0.0026
|
7.1918
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0697
|
- 0.0014
|
- 0.2303
