Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 09:17
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.41

    - 1.34

    - 12.23

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.75

    - 1.33

    - 12.97

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,223.60

    - 19.40

    1,582.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,739.32

    - 215.67

    5,195.10

    S&P 500

    6,846.51

    - 23.89

    964.88

    Nasdaq

    23,545.90

    - 32.23

    4,235.11

    Nikkei

    50,684.14

    192.27

    10,789.60

    Dax

    24,046.01

    17.87

    4,136.87

    FTSE 100

    9,645.09

    - 21.92

    1,472.07

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,108.43

    - 6.31

    727.69

    Shanghai Composite

    3,918.83

    16.02

    567.07

    Bist 100

    11,189.50

    182.13

    1,358.94

    RTS

    1,102.82

    - 19.64

    209.60

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1645

    0.0003

    0.1291

    USD/GBP

    1.3329

    0.0001

    0.0813

    JPY/USD

    155.9300

    2.6000

    - 1.2700

    RUB/USD

    76.9035

    0.4035

    - 36.6165

    TRY/USD

    42.5518

    0.0026

    7.1918

    CNY/USD

    7.0697

    - 0.0014

    - 0.2303
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (09.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (09.12.2025)

    Latest News

    09:53

    EU to announce decision on confiscating frozen Russian assets within next two weeks

    Other countries
    09:47

    China executes former official of Huarong offshore finance unit for graft

    Other countries
    09:38

    Zelenskyy reveals candidates for new head of Ukraine's Presidential Office

    Other countries
    09:37
    Photo

    41 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin repatriated to Türkiye from US

    Region
    09:32

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:21

    Trump unveils $12B aid package for farmers hit by trade war

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:12
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation explore cooperation

    Domestic policy
    09:08
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ICESCO sign agreement

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed