Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.10.2025)
Finance
- 09 October, 2025
- 09:36
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.91
|
- 0.34
|
- 8.73
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
62.17
|
- 0.38
|
- 9.55
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,057.00
|
- 13.50
|
1,416.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,601.78
|
- 1.20
|
4,057.56
|
S&P 500
|
6,753.72
|
39.13
|
872.09
|
Nasdaq
|
23,043.38
|
255.01
|
3,732.59
|
Nikkei
|
47,734.99
|
- 215.89
|
7,840.45
|
Dax
|
24,597.13
|
211.35
|
4,687.99
|
FTSE 100
|
9,548.87
|
65.29
|
1,375.85
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,060.13
|
85.28
|
679.39
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,882.78
|
0.00
|
531.02
|
Bist 100
|
10,756.27
|
- 57.84
|
925.71
|
RTS
|
989.91
|
0.00
|
96.69
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1646
|
0.0000
|
0.1292
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3413
|
0.0000
|
0.0897
|
JPY/USD
|
152.5000
|
- 0.1900
|
- 4.7000
|
RUB/USD
|
81.3406
|
- 0.5800
|
- 32.1794
|
TRY/USD
|
7.1258
|
0.0000
|
- 28.2342
|
CNY/USD
|
41.7212
|
0.0200
|
34.4212
