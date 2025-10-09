Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 09:36
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.91

    - 0.34

    - 8.73

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    62.17

    - 0.38

    - 9.55

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,057.00

    - 13.50

    1,416.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,601.78

    - 1.20

    4,057.56

    S&P 500

    6,753.72

    39.13

    872.09

    Nasdaq

    23,043.38

    255.01

    3,732.59

    Nikkei

    47,734.99

    - 215.89

    7,840.45

    Dax

    24,597.13

    211.35

    4,687.99

    FTSE 100

    9,548.87

    65.29

    1,375.85

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,060.13

    85.28

    679.39

    Shanghai Composite

    3,882.78

    0.00

    531.02

    Bist 100

    10,756.27

    - 57.84

    925.71

    RTS

    989.91

    0.00

    96.69

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1646

    0.0000

    0.1292

    USD/GBP

    1.3413

    0.0000

    0.0897

    JPY/USD

    152.5000

    - 0.1900

    - 4.7000

    RUB/USD

    81.3406

    - 0.5800

    - 32.1794

    TRY/USD

    7.1258

    0.0000

    - 28.2342

    CNY/USD

    41.7212

    0.0200

    34.4212
    world commodity, stock, and currency markets currency rates
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (09.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (09.10.2025)

