Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.11.2025)
Finance
- 08 November, 2025
- 09:50
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.63
|
0.25
|
- 11.01
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.75
|
0.32
|
- 11.97
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,009.80
|
18.80
|
1,368.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,987.10
|
74.80
|
4,442.88
|
S&P 500
|
6,728.80
|
8.48
|
847.17
|
Nasdaq
|
23,004.54
|
- 49.46
|
3,693.75
|
Nikkei
|
50,276.37
|
- 607.31
|
10,381.83
|
Dax
|
23,569.96
|
- 164.06
|
3,660.82
|
FTSE 100
|
9,682.57
|
- 53.21
|
1,509.55
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,950.18
|
- 14.59
|
569.44
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,997.56
|
- 10.20
|
645.80
|
Bist 100
|
10,924.53
|
- 148.74
|
1,093.97
|
RTS
|
995.35
|
11.03
|
102.13
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1566
|
0.0000
|
0.1212
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3162
|
0.0000
|
0.0646
|
JPY/USD
|
153.4200
|
0.3600
|
- 3.7800
|
RUB/USD
|
80.9423
|
- 0.2900
|
- 32.5777
|
TRY/USD
|
42.2130
|
0.1000
|
6.8530
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1223
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1777
