    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 09:50
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.63

    0.25

    - 11.01

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.75

    0.32

    - 11.97

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,009.80

    18.80

    1,368.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,987.10

    74.80

    4,442.88

    S&P 500

    6,728.80

    8.48

    847.17

    Nasdaq

    23,004.54

    - 49.46

    3,693.75

    Nikkei

    50,276.37

    - 607.31

    10,381.83

    Dax

    23,569.96

    - 164.06

    3,660.82

    FTSE 100

    9,682.57

    - 53.21

    1,509.55

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,950.18

    - 14.59

    569.44

    Shanghai Composite

    3,997.56

    - 10.20

    645.80

    Bist 100

    10,924.53

    - 148.74

    1,093.97

    RTS

    995.35

    11.03

    102.13

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1566

    0.0000

    0.1212

    USD/GBP

    1.3162

    0.0000

    0.0646

    JPY/USD

    153.4200

    0.3600

    - 3.7800

    RUB/USD

    80.9423

    - 0.2900

    - 32.5777

    TRY/USD

    42.2130

    0.1000

    6.8530

    CNY/USD

    7.1223

    0.0000

    - 0.1777
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (08.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (08.11.2025)

