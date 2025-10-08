Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 09:04
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.96

    0.31

    - 8.68

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    62.27

    0.42

    - 9.45

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,040.50

    43.70

    1,399.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,602.98

    - 91.99

    4,058.76

    S&P 500

    6,714.59

    - 25.69

    832.96

    Nasdaq

    22,788.36

    - 153.31

    3,477.57

    Nikkei

    47,903.90

    - 343.27

    8,009.36

    Dax

    24,385.78

    7.49

    4,476.64

    FTSE 100

    9,483.58

    4.44

    1,310.56

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,974.85

    3.07

    594.11

    Shanghai Composite

    3,882.78

    0.00

    531.02

    Bist 100

    10,814.11

    79.24

    983.55

    RTS

    1,026.02

    20.80

    132.80

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1618

    - 0.0086

    0.1264

    USD/GBP

    1.3392

    - 0.0086

    0.0876

    JPY/USD

    152.3700

    2.0300

    - 4.8300

    RUB/USD

    82.3535

    -0.6817

    - 31.1665

    TRY/USD

    41.7144

    0.0070

    6.3544

    CNY/USD

    7.1214

    0.0000

    - 0.1786
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (08.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (08.10.2025)

