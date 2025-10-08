Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.10.2025)
Finance
- 08 October, 2025
- 09:04
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.96
|
0.31
|
- 8.68
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
62.27
|
0.42
|
- 9.45
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,040.50
|
43.70
|
1,399.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,602.98
|
- 91.99
|
4,058.76
|
S&P 500
|
6,714.59
|
- 25.69
|
832.96
|
Nasdaq
|
22,788.36
|
- 153.31
|
3,477.57
|
Nikkei
|
47,903.90
|
- 343.27
|
8,009.36
|
Dax
|
24,385.78
|
7.49
|
4,476.64
|
FTSE 100
|
9,483.58
|
4.44
|
1,310.56
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,974.85
|
3.07
|
594.11
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,882.78
|
0.00
|
531.02
|
Bist 100
|
10,814.11
|
79.24
|
983.55
|
RTS
|
1,026.02
|
20.80
|
132.80
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1618
|
- 0.0086
|
0.1264
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3392
|
- 0.0086
|
0.0876
|
JPY/USD
|
152.3700
|
2.0300
|
- 4.8300
|
RUB/USD
|
82.3535
|
-0.6817
|
- 31.1665
|
TRY/USD
|
41.7144
|
0.0070
|
6.3544
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1214
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1786
