    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 09:26
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.65

    1.12

    - 8.99

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    61.85

    0.97

    - 9.87

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,996.80

    87.90

    1,355.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,694.97

    - 63.31

    4,150.75

    S&P 500

    6,740.28

    24.49

    858.65

    Nasdaq

    22,941.67

    161.16

    3,630.88

    Nikkei

    48,247.17

    2,477.67

    8,352.63

    Dax

    24,378.29

    - 0.51

    4,469.15

    FTSE 100

    9,479.14

    - 12.11

    1,306.12

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,971.78

    - 109.76

    591.04

    Shanghai Composite

    3,882.78

    0.00

    531.02

    Bist 100

    10,734.87

    - 123.65

    904.31

    RTS

    1,005.22

    3.36

    112.00

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1704

    - 0.0038

    0.1350

    USD/GBP

    1.3478

    - 0.0002

    0.0962

    JPY/USD

    150.3400

    2.8700

    - 6.8600

    RUB/USD

    83.0352

    0.7609

    - 30.4848

    TRY/USD

    41.7074

    0.0514

    6.3474

    CNY/USD

    7.1214

    0.0000

    - 0.1786
