Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.10.2025)
Finance
- 07 October, 2025
- 09:26
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.65
|
1.12
|
- 8.99
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
61.85
|
0.97
|
- 9.87
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,996.80
|
87.90
|
1,355.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,694.97
|
- 63.31
|
4,150.75
|
S&P 500
|
6,740.28
|
24.49
|
858.65
|
Nasdaq
|
22,941.67
|
161.16
|
3,630.88
|
Nikkei
|
48,247.17
|
2,477.67
|
8,352.63
|
Dax
|
24,378.29
|
- 0.51
|
4,469.15
|
FTSE 100
|
9,479.14
|
- 12.11
|
1,306.12
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,971.78
|
- 109.76
|
591.04
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,882.78
|
0.00
|
531.02
|
Bist 100
|
10,734.87
|
- 123.65
|
904.31
|
RTS
|
1,005.22
|
3.36
|
112.00
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1704
|
- 0.0038
|
0.1350
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3478
|
- 0.0002
|
0.0962
|
JPY/USD
|
150.3400
|
2.8700
|
- 6.8600
|
RUB/USD
|
83.0352
|
0.7609
|
- 30.4848
|
TRY/USD
|
41.7074
|
0.0514
|
6.3474
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1214
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1786
Latest News
10:29
AZHAB Forum 2025 kicks off in Baku to boost halal industry tiesBusiness
10:26
FM: Azerbaijan's efforts are aimed at establishing peace and stability in the regionForeign policy
10:16
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
10:00
Photo
Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at ANUGA 2025 International Exhibition in GermanyBusiness
09:59
5 killed, 10 injured in minibus accident in TürkiyeRegion
09:59
Azerbaijani oil trades above $70Energy
09:51
CBA currency exchange rates (07.10.2025)Finance
09:49
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold IGC meeting next weekForeign policy
09:46