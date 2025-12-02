Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 08:59
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.21

    0.83

    - 11.43

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.40

    0.85

    - 12.32

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,246.50

    - 8.40

    1,605.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,289.33

    - 427.09

    4,745.11

    S&P 500

    6,812.63

    - 36.46

    931.00

    Nasdaq

    23,275.92

    - 89.77

    3,965.13

    Nikkei

    49,424.81

    - 829.10

    9,530.27

    Dax

    23,589.44

    - 247.35

    3,680.30

    FTSE 100

    9,702.53

    - 17.98

    1,529.51

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,097.00

    - 25.71

    716.26

    Shanghai Composite

    3,892.55

    3.95

    540.79

    Bist 100

    11,116.45

    217.75

    1,285.89

    RTS

    1,089.33

    11.55

    196.11

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1612

    0.0014

    0.1258

    USD/GBP

    1.3219

    - 0.0016

    0.0703

    JPY/USD

    155.6300

    - 0.5500

    - 1.5700

    RUB/USD

    77.7067

    0.1677

    - 35.8133

    TRY/USD

    42.4608

    - 0.0292

    7.1008

    CNY/USD

    7.0746

    0.0004

    - 0.2254
