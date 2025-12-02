Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.12.2025)
Finance
- 02 December, 2025
- 08:59
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.21
|
0.83
|
- 11.43
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.40
|
0.85
|
- 12.32
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,246.50
|
- 8.40
|
1,605.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,289.33
|
- 427.09
|
4,745.11
|
S&P 500
|
6,812.63
|
- 36.46
|
931.00
|
Nasdaq
|
23,275.92
|
- 89.77
|
3,965.13
|
Nikkei
|
49,424.81
|
- 829.10
|
9,530.27
|
Dax
|
23,589.44
|
- 247.35
|
3,680.30
|
FTSE 100
|
9,702.53
|
- 17.98
|
1,529.51
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,097.00
|
- 25.71
|
716.26
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,892.55
|
3.95
|
540.79
|
Bist 100
|
11,116.45
|
217.75
|
1,285.89
|
RTS
|
1,089.33
|
11.55
|
196.11
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1612
|
0.0014
|
0.1258
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3219
|
- 0.0016
|
0.0703
|
JPY/USD
|
155.6300
|
- 0.5500
|
- 1.5700
|
RUB/USD
|
77.7067
|
0.1677
|
- 35.8133
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4608
|
- 0.0292
|
7.1008
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0746
|
0.0004
|
- 0.2254
