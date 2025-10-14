Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by 1%

    In January-September of this year, 13.48 billion manats were invested in Azerbaijan's fixed assets, a 1% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

    According to the information, investment in the oil and gas sector decreased by 11.5%, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 7%.

    Some 6.647 billion manats, or 51% of the investment used, was directed toward manufacturing, 4.298 billion manats (32.9%) toward services, and 2.102 billion manats (16.1%) toward residential construction.

    Domestic investment amounted to 10.57 billion manats, or 77.1% of investment in fixed assets. This is while 10.28 billion manats, or 78.8% of investments directed into fixed assets, were used directly for construction and installation works.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan State Statistics Committee investments
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına investisiya qoyuluşu 1 % artıb
    Инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана увеличились на 1%

