Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by 1%

In January-September of this year, 13.48 billion manats were invested in Azerbaijan's fixed assets, a 1% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, investment in the oil and gas sector decreased by 11.5%, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 7%.

Some 6.647 billion manats, or 51% of the investment used, was directed toward manufacturing, 4.298 billion manats (32.9%) toward services, and 2.102 billion manats (16.1%) toward residential construction.

Domestic investment amounted to 10.57 billion manats, or 77.1% of investment in fixed assets. This is while 10.28 billion manats, or 78.8% of investments directed into fixed assets, were used directly for construction and installation works.

($1=1.7 manats)