Investment in fixed assets decreased by 16% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, 5 388.8 mln AZN were directed from all financial sources to main capital on the development of the economic and social spheres. This is less by 16% compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, 4 591.1 million AZN (85.2%) of the amount were spent on the construction of production facilities, 601.5 mln AZN (11,2%) - objects of the service sector, 196.2 mln AZN (3,6%) - residential buildings with total area of 554.5 thousand sq. m.

Investments in the public sector made 22.7%, private sector - 77.3% of total investments. 69.1% of the funds allocated in fixed assets spent on construction and assembly works.35.9% of total investments from domestic sources in fixed assets.

The total volume of investments made in fixed assets, 4249.0 mln AZN accounted for institutions and organizations, the bank loans - 464.3 mln AZN, the budget - 479.3 mln AZN, off-budget funds - 45, 7 mln AZN, personal funds of the population - 147.5 mln AZN, other means - 3.0 mln AZN.