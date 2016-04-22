​International Bank of Azerbaijan denies reports on consolidation

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has stated their attitude on information about consolidation of IBA with Bank Standard CJSC.

Report was informed by Yadigar Jafarli, the spokesman for Bank denied this information in his statement.

He said that no talks on joining IBA with Bank Standard were held.

Recently, some sources of the sector spread information on holding talks over consolidation of IBA with Bank Standard. According to them, the negotiations failed to reach an agreement yet, but allegedly this issued had to be resolved until the end of April.