Interest to government bonds reduces in Russia

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ There was a low demand to governemnt bonds of 20 billion rubles that Russian Finance Ministry tried to place in yesterday's auction.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, investors bought all 10 billion roubles of bonds maturing in 2021, December and 4,137 billion rouble share or 41% of 10 billion roubles of bonds maturing in November 16, 2022.

Weighted average yield for first placement was 7,6% per annum, in the second placement -9,68%.

The low interest to bonds is explained with waiting positions of foreign investors. As a result, the rate of dollar in Russia reached 60,90 rouble, Euro currency rate soared to 72 roubles.

Considering the approach of period of rising payments of external debts in private sector analysts forecast that dollar will increase to 62-63 roubles and by the year end to fall to 60 roubles.