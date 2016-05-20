Azerbaijan to calculate insurance premiums of Azerbaijani plane crashed in Afghanistan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Calculation of insurance premiums of the plane belonging to Azerbaijan's 'Silk Way' airlines, which crashed in Afghanistan, will start after final opinion of the investigation commission of Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Administration.

Report was told at 'Silk Way Insurance' OJSC, it is impossible to say time and amount of the insurance payment in advance. The company stated that Casco and crew insurance of aircraft are available.

An accident occurred during take-off the aircraft AN 12in Afghan airport of Dwyer on May 18, at about 14:30 local time.

On board were nine crew members:

1.Shaydanov Rashid Rahmanovich (citizen of Uzbekistan), the captain of the aircraft, born in 1953

2.Abdullayev Altay Oktay (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-pilot, born in 1971

3.Asadullayev Nazim Orujali (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-driver, born in 1968

4.Rzayev Nadir Adigozal (Citizen of Azerbaijan), mechanic, born in 1964

5.Shahverdiyev Firdowsi Shir (Citizen of Azerbaijan), radio operator, born in 1964

6.Zulfiyev Azer Agakishi (Citizen of Azerbaijan), flight operator, born in 1973

7.Zadnipryanets Ruslan Vladimirovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1969

8.Ganzha Andrei (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1955

9.Aliyev Ramzi Mamudovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1963

According to the information, as a result of the disaster, survived Ganzha Andrei and Aliyev Ramzi, their condition is stable satisfactory.

The plane was leased from the Silk Way Company to carry cargo inside Afghanistan. It has arrived in Dwyer from Bagran (Afghanistan) and directed to Mary (Turkmenistan) to refuel. No cargo was on board.