Insurance market in Azerbaijan grows over 12%

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, volume of insurance premiums of 21 insurance companies in Azerbaijan amounted to 504,235 mln AZN.

Report informs citing the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), this is 12,4% more in comparison with corresponding period in 2016.

The amount of payments of insurance companies for reporting period up by 5,9% and amounted to 230,88 mln AZN.

During the reporting period, 45,8 AZN was paid for every 100 AZN of insurance premiums. In relevant period in 2016 this has made 48,6 AZN.