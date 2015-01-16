Increase continue in world gold markets

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 15, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went down by 0,61% and amounted to 17 320,71 points, S&P 500 decreased by 0,92% and made 1 992,67 and Nasdaq by 1,48% and made 4 570,82 points.

Report informs, on January 15, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 1,73% to 6 498,78 points, the German DAX by 2,20% to 10 032,61 points and French CAC-40 by 2,37% and 4 323,20 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 2,33% and amounted to 1 260,10 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1708 dollars (-0,6%).