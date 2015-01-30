Implementation of new investment instruments at insurance market of Azerbaijan discussed

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was held in Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA).

Report informs the meeting was attended by Chairman of the ACA Orhan Bayramov, general manager of the EBRD's local currency and capital markets Matthew Saal and Advisor on Financial and Capital Markets Mark McCarthy.

During the meeting they discussed the situation and the processes taking place in the insurance market of Azerbaijan, innovation and market prospects.The parties also discussed efforts to establish the investment environment in the insurance market, investment opportunities in the market of life insurance and non-life, as well as the possibility of introducing new investment instruments.