IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Azerbaijan's economic growth to slow to 3% in 2025 from 4.1% in 2024, reads the IMF's October review, titled "Global Economy in Flux, Prospects Remain Dim," Report informs.

This represents a 0.5 percentage point decrease compared to the April forecast.

According to forecasts, the country's GDP will grow by 2.5% in 2026 and by 2.5% in 2030. No changes are expected for next year compared to the previous forecast.

As a reminder, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy forecasts GDP growth of 3% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026. The country's economy grew by 1.3% in January-September 2025.

Forecasts from international rating agencies vary: S&P Global expects growth of 2% per year in 2025-2026, Fitch Ratings expects 3.5% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, and Moody's expects 2.5% per year.

The Asian Development Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 2.4% in 2025 and 2% in 2026. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 2% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026. The World Bank expects economic growth in Azerbaijan at 2.6% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026.