Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 17:59
    IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Azerbaijan's economic growth to slow to 3% in 2025 from 4.1% in 2024, reads the IMF's October review, titled "Global Economy in Flux, Prospects Remain Dim," Report informs.

    This represents a 0.5 percentage point decrease compared to the April forecast.

    According to forecasts, the country's GDP will grow by 2.5% in 2026 and by 2.5% in 2030. No changes are expected for next year compared to the previous forecast.

    As a reminder, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy forecasts GDP growth of 3% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026. The country's economy grew by 1.3% in January-September 2025.

    Forecasts from international rating agencies vary: S&P Global expects growth of 2% per year in 2025-2026, Fitch Ratings expects 3.5% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, and Moody's expects 2.5% per year.

    The Asian Development Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 2.4% in 2025 and 2% in 2026. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 2% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026. The World Bank expects economic growth in Azerbaijan at 2.6% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026.

    International Monetary Fund Azerbaijan GDP
    IMF 2025-ci ildə Azərbaycanın iqtisadi artım proqnozlarını yenidən nəzərdən keçirib
    МВФ пересмотрел прогноз экономического роста в Азербайджане в 2025 году

    Latest News

    18:05

    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September

    Energy
    17:59

    IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    17:57
    Photo

    Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief minister

    Foreign policy
    17:55
    Photo

    Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    17:55

    Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol output

    Energy
    17:42

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:40

    Azerbaijan's commercial gas production rises by nearly 3%

    Energy
    17:25
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova visits Iqbal's Mausoleum, Badshahi Mosque in Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:25

    Anitta Hipper: Any support for Ukraine is welcome, including supply of Tomahawks

    Other countries
    All News Feed