IMF expects surplus in Azerbaijan's foreign trade until 2027

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Azerbaijan's exports of goods and services to total $28.4 billion in 2025, reads the IMF update on the economic prospects for the Middle East and Central Asia, Report informs.

Compared to the May forecast, expectations have decreased by 13.15%, or $4.3 billion.

According to the IMF, Azerbaijan's exports of goods and services next year are projected to total $27.1 billion (-9.06%, or $2.7 billion), and by the end of 2030, they will decrease to $25.7 billion (+1.58%, or $400 million).

Furthermore, the fund expects Azerbaijan's imports of goods and services to amount to $23.4 billion in 2025 (-3.7%, or $900 million), $24.4 billion in 2026 (-2.87%, or $700 million), and to increase to $28.5 billion in 2030 (-8.07%, or $2.3 billion).

Thus, the IMF expects a surplus in Azerbaijan's foreign trade until 2027.

In 2024, Azerbaijan's trade with foreign countries amounted to $47.612 billion, a 7% decrease compared to 2023. Of the total foreign trade turnover, $26.554 billion was exported, while $21.58 billion was imported. Over the past year, exports decreased by 21.7%, while imports increased by 21.8%.