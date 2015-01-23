IBAR and Sberbank of Russia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The International Bank of Azerbaijan and Sberbank of Russia Sign a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation Agreement at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Report informs.

The document was signed by Jahangir Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of IBA and Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Sberbank of Russia.

The areas of cooperation specified in the memorandum include participation of the parties in the co-financing of investment projects; the organization of trade financing in the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as in third countries, where subsidiaries and branches of the parties are located, and; cooperation in the financial markets.