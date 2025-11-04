Gulmammadov: Important to improve quality of budget documentation in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 14:04
    Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber believes it is essential to improve the quality of budget documentation in the country, Accounts Chamber Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, where the 2026 state budget was discussed, Report informs.

    According to Gulmammadov, the documents submitted along with the draft budget comply with the requirements of the Law on the Budget System.

    They include information on the medium-term expenditure framework and proposed amendments stipulated by law, he said.

    "In the future, it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of data included in the budget package, and to supplement financial indicators with non-financial indicators, taking into account fiscal diagnostic tools," the Accounts Chamber chairman noted.

