Goldman Sachs: Sell euros, buy dollars

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Under the influence of economic growth power in US and expectations of the increase in discount rate, dollar will continue to strengthen.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, says analytical report of the US' Goldman Sachs Bank. It was advised to buy dollars against the euro.

According to Goldman analysts Zach Pandl and Kamakshya Trivedi, dollar has started to appreciate: “US-dollar is expected to grow stronger in the short term. Therefore, we think the USD/EUR direction will be low”.

Pandl and Trivedi believe, the euro/dollar rate will decline to 1.15 by the year end. They suppose that the European stock market will develop slowly. Meanwhile, political problems in Spain are predicting that the upcoming elections in Austria and Italy will have a negative impact on the euro exchange rate.