Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

Gold prices rose on November 26 morning, supported by expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $29.25 from the previous close, or 0.7%, to $4,194.45 per troy ounce.

December silver futures rose 0.99% to $51.593 per ounce.

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may impact the dollar, weakening it. Gold prices are typically sensitive to the dollar's value.