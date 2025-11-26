Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 11:04
    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Gold prices rose on November 26 morning, supported by expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $29.25 from the previous close, or 0.7%, to $4,194.45 per troy ounce.

    December silver futures rose 0.99% to $51.593 per ounce.

    The US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may impact the dollar, weakening it. Gold prices are typically sensitive to the dollar's value.

    gold prices Fed interest rate
    Золото подорожало на ожиданиях смягчения денежно-кредитной политики ФРС США

