Gold prices reduced in world markets

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 4, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,26% and made 17 910,33. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,03% and amounted to 2 099,20 and Nasdaq up by 0,38% and constituted to 5 147,12 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,17% and amounted to 6 353,83 points, the German DAX up by 0,92% and made 10 988,03 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,08% and made 4 984,15 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,49% or 16,50 USD and amounted to 1 087,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 1,31% and made 1,0741 USD.