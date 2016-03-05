​Gold prices decreased on the world market

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 4, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,37% and made 17 006,77. S&P 500 index rose by 0,33% and amounted to 1 999,99 and Nasdaq went up by 0,20% amounting to 4 717,02 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,13% to 6 199,43 points, the German DAX up by 0,74% to 9 824,17 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,92% to 4 456,62 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,42% or 5,30 USD and made 1 258,95 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1005 USD (+0,44%).