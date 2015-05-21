Gold price increases in markets

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 20, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,15% and made 18 285,40. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,09% and amounted to 2 125,83 and Nasdaq increased by 0,03% and constituted to 5 071,74 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,17% and amounted to 7 007,26 points, the German DAX down by 0,04% and made 11 848,47 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,31% and made 5 133,30 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,24% and amounted to 1 211,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,17% and made 1,1124.