Gold price in Japan hits new record

The price of gold in Japan has set a new record, surpassing the psychological barrier of ¥22,300 ($146.46) per gram.

According to Report, this retail price was set on Tuesday by one of Japan"s largest precious metals trading companies, Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo.

For small wholesale purchases, the price is also $146.46 per gram. Notably, in just under a year - since October 30, 2024 - the price has risen from ¥15,104 ($98.50 at the time) to ¥22,326 ($146.46).

Experts attribute the increase to market instability expectations, driven by trade tensions between the US and other countries.